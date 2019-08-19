Robert E. Reep, 56, of Corning, New York, to Faith Garfield, 57, of Sayre
Jonathon O’Hora, 28, of Pine City, New York, to Chloe Erway, 23, of Pine City, New York
Dwayne Cooksey, 63, of Sayre to Karla C. Toman, 61, of Sayre
Thomas D. Prutsman, 88, of Troy to Sherine Sebastian, 46, of Elmira, New York
Brandon VanDyke, 20, of Canton to Shannon Brown, 19, of Canton
Stanley Stahl, 26, of Port Trevorton, Pennsylvania, to Marjorie Beidler, 25, of Canton
Warren F. Strohl, 50, of Ulster to Frances M. Raub, 49, of Towanda
Adam C. Russell, 22, of Chemung, New York, to Michaela Moore, 20, of Chemung, New York
Garette Lee, 26, of Sayre to Makaylee Smith, 25, of Sayre
John Bennett, 27, of Rome to Laura Ellis, 22, of Rome
Calvin Shanks, 32, of Elmira, New York, to Samantha Russell, 24, of Horseheads, New York
Joseph Habel, 50, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, to Danielle G. Evans, 43, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania
Kevin Garland, 25, of Towanda to Coral Shaul, 25, of Towanda
Christopher W. Karl, 48, of Towanda to Courtenay W. Nilon, 53, of Towanda
Cody Spaulding, 21, of Milan to Emily Wrisley, 20, of East Smithfield
Roy A. White, 36, of Warren Center to Angela K. Coolbaugh, 38, of Warren Center
Michael Porter, 24, of Athens to Marina Allison, 23, of Athens
Sean Peary, 33, of Horseheads, New York, to Elaine Whipple, 42, of Horseheads, New York
Daryl W. Cobb, 65, of Wyalusing to Margaret E. Wentzel, 57, of Wyalusing
Kareem Ragab, 34, of Canton to Kelsey Herman, 29, of Canton
Brandon Johnston, 22, of Gillett to Alexis Martin, 22, of Granville Summit
Steven Merritt, 51, of Athens to Victoria Lynn Karski, 45, of South Waverly
Tariq Malik, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads to Ashley Burbank, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads
Eugene Bush, 49, of Wyalusing to Georgina Gregory, 38, of Wyalusing
Brandon Meyers, 28, of Sayre to Jessica Mitchell, 29, of Sayre
Daniel J. Yasharian, 39, of Wyalusing to Meghan Farfsing, 41, of Wyalusing
Vernon Johnston, 41, of Columbia Cross Roads to Carrie Hoffman, 41, of Columbia Cross Roads
Nathan Swain, 21, of Troy to Elena Breese, 21, of Towanda
Conrad P. Rushlow Jr., 47, of Millerton to Lynn R. Gielow, 45, of Millerton
