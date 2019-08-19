Robert E. Reep, 56, of Corning, New York, to Faith Garfield, 57, of Sayre

Jonathon O’Hora, 28, of Pine City, New York, to Chloe Erway, 23, of Pine City, New York

Dwayne Cooksey, 63, of Sayre to Karla C. Toman, 61, of Sayre

Thomas D. Prutsman, 88, of Troy to Sherine Sebastian, 46, of Elmira, New York

Brandon VanDyke, 20, of Canton to Shannon Brown, 19, of Canton

Stanley Stahl, 26, of Port Trevorton, Pennsylvania, to Marjorie Beidler, 25, of Canton

Warren F. Strohl, 50, of Ulster to Frances M. Raub, 49, of Towanda

Adam C. Russell, 22, of Chemung, New York, to Michaela Moore, 20, of Chemung, New York

Garette Lee, 26, of Sayre to Makaylee Smith, 25, of Sayre

John Bennett, 27, of Rome to Laura Ellis, 22, of Rome

Calvin Shanks, 32, of Elmira, New York, to Samantha Russell, 24, of Horseheads, New York

Joseph Habel, 50, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, to Danielle G. Evans, 43, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania

Kevin Garland, 25, of Towanda to Coral Shaul, 25, of Towanda

Christopher W. Karl, 48, of Towanda to Courtenay W. Nilon, 53, of Towanda

Cody Spaulding, 21, of Milan to Emily Wrisley, 20, of East Smithfield

Roy A. White, 36, of Warren Center to Angela K. Coolbaugh, 38, of Warren Center

Michael Porter, 24, of Athens to Marina Allison, 23, of Athens

Sean Peary, 33, of Horseheads, New York, to Elaine Whipple, 42, of Horseheads, New York

Daryl W. Cobb, 65, of Wyalusing to Margaret E. Wentzel, 57, of Wyalusing

Kareem Ragab, 34, of Canton to Kelsey Herman, 29, of Canton

Brandon Johnston, 22, of Gillett to Alexis Martin, 22, of Granville Summit

Steven Merritt, 51, of Athens to Victoria Lynn Karski, 45, of South Waverly

Tariq Malik, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads to Ashley Burbank, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads

Eugene Bush, 49, of Wyalusing to Georgina Gregory, 38, of Wyalusing

Brandon Meyers, 28, of Sayre to Jessica Mitchell, 29, of Sayre

Daniel J. Yasharian, 39, of Wyalusing to Meghan Farfsing, 41, of Wyalusing

Vernon Johnston, 41, of Columbia Cross Roads to Carrie Hoffman, 41, of Columbia Cross Roads

Nathan Swain, 21, of Troy to Elena Breese, 21, of Towanda

Conrad P. Rushlow Jr., 47, of Millerton to Lynn R. Gielow, 45, of Millerton

