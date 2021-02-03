Bradford County in Pennsylvania and both Tioga County and Chemung County in New York have lost a combined nine residents to complications related to COVID-19 in just the last four days.
In Tioga County, N.Y. the death toll had been steady at 64 for more than a month, but the county did lose two more residents since Friday to move the death toll to 66.
There have now been 2,553 confirmed cases since March — an increase of 72 in just the last four days — while 2,242 individuals have recovered.
The county is reporting 245 active cases and another 389 individuals in mandatory quarantine.
The death toll related to the COVID-19 virus in Bradford County is now up to 71 after adding four deaths over the last four days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has added 99 confirmed cases of the virus since Friday, bringing its total number to 3,394. There are also 587 cases that are considered probable by the Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is now up to 713 confirmed cases after adding 18 over the last four days. There are also 52 probable cases, according to the DOH.
Athens (18810) added 19 cases in recent days to bring its total to 446. There are also 42 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
- Canton — 255 (up 9) with 35 additional cases considered probable.
- Columbia Cross Roads — 119 (up 2) with 14 additional cases considered probable.
- Gillett — 197 (up 3) with 25 additional cases considered probable.
- Milan — 70 (up 1) with nine additional cases considered probable.
- Monroeton — 84 (up 1) with 11 additional cases considered probable.
- New Albany — 64 (up 3) with 12 additional cases considered probable.
- Rome — 104 (up 3) with 11 additional cases considered probable.
- Towanda — 413 (up 10) with 64 additional cases considered probable.
- Troy — 377 (up 13) with 33 additional cases considered probable.
- Ulster — 115 (up 2) with 23 additional cases considered probable.
- Wyalusing — 168 (up 8) with 28 additional cases considered probable.
- Wysox — 57 (up 1) with six additional cases considered probable.
Tioga County, Pa. has a few notable numbers as well:
- Wellsboro has 596 confirmed cases with 64 probable cases.
- Mansfield stands at 268 cases with 21 probable.
- Westfield has 145 cases with 19 probable.
- Bloosburg has 128 cases with 11 probable.
- Tioga has 116 cases with an additional 10 cases considered probable.
Across the border in New York, there have been three additional deaths connected to COVID in Chemung County.
The county has now lost 79 residents due to complications from the virus since March.
Chemung County also added 181 confirmed cases since Friday, bringing its total to 6,080. Out of those cases, 87 are considered active, according to the county website.
There are currently 68 residents hospitalized while they battle the virus. The county has also reported 5,914 recoveries and 154,929 tests completed since the beginning of the virus.
The Town of Chemung has had 177 cases with 177 recoveries. In the Town of Van Etten, there have been 50 cases with 49 of those individuals already recovered.
