Haley Chambers looking forward to college life

ATHENS — For most students who are continuing their education, this time of year is for preparing for that next step and most are looking forward to the challenge.
Such is certainly true for Athens senior Haley Chambers, who will be heading to Penn State-Altoona in a couple of months. Her plan is to study business and play soccer for the Division III Lions.
“I’m excited to actually go back to school,” Chambers said, adding that for her the 2020 season has already started. “They’ve already started fitness packets.”
She gets to go back Aug. 15.
“That’s before preseason starts, so I have to go earlier.”
She said that’ll help her get into a routine.
Chambers said that her time at Athens has given her a good base.
“I definitely have a better education and I learned to work with people even if I didn’t want to,” she said. “That’s one of the biggest things my grandma always told me. ‘You’re going to find people along the way you’re going to have to work with.’”
Most athletes would say that their sport’s season is a highlight of the school year. That checks the box for Chambers as well. Her favorite time of the school year was what one might expect and her answer came immediately.
“No shocker, but soccer season for me,” she said.
When asked for her least favorite, it took Chambers some time to come up with an answer.
“Maybe AP testing,” she finally said. “It’s a stressful time. All of the classes are still going on while you’re preparing for the AP tests.”
She has very few regrets as she prepares to pull her tassel from one side of her cap to the other this afternoon but there are a couple of things that she felt could have made her high school experience better.
“I think I would have liked to do more business classes — or earlier at least,” Chambers said, adding, “I wish volleyball wasn’t the same time as soccer season, because I would have done that.”
Chambers has a plan for the future.
“I want to be graduated and settled, with my own house,” she said. “If there’s someone else with me, then settled with a good job.”
Haley’s grandpa, Mike Chambers, may have influenced his granddaughter’s choice of career path.
“My grandpa has his own business,” she said, adding that he has the school bus business. “He’s kind of being his own boss. I like the perks of being my own boss. I also like the math side of business.”
Chambers said that Penn State-Altoona is a good fit for her.
“It’s on the smaller side. I didn’t want to go to an overly-huge campus,” she stated, adding that access to the main campus is also a plus.
“If I wanted to go to the Penn State games, be a part of that life and not live there, I’m just 40 minutes away, so I can go to all the games.”
She’s not the first from her family to choose Penn State-Altoona. Her uncle, Dustin Chambers, also went there and played soccer.
Noting that having a family connection didn’t play a role in her choice, she said that when she started looking for a school she was looking for soccer and had a number of choices.
“Then I branched out to who had the best business school and the founder of Sheetz (Bob Sheetz) was out of Altoona and the family (Sheetz is now owned and operated by the family’s second generation) has a great business program there.”
The 2019-2020 school year didn’t exactly go as planned but Chambers said that not having a structured school experience hasn’t held her back.
“I actually liked it a little better because I could do my work on my own time,” she said. “I didn’t have to wait the whole day to get stuff done. I could power through it right away. I didn’t have any trouble with it. I kept all my grades up.”
Chambers said her legacy revolves around athletics.
“The district championships — we went back-to-back when nobody believed we could do it,” she said, adding that was particularly true after losing so many seniors after the first of the two titles. “Nobody thought we could do it again, but the seniors and the rest of the team pulled through.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.