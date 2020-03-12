SAYRE — Representatives of Guthrie, along with other members of the Sayre Revitalization Coalition, took to the streets Wednesday to highlight some of the goals and initiatives to breathe new life into the downtown of the borough.
Central Bradford Progress Authority’s Chris Brown and Guthrie Chief Human Resource Officer Frank Pinkosky led stops at Howard Elmer Park and to new and existing businesses in the downtown area, and explained how the revitalization will help Sayre.
The Sayre Revitalization Initiative is a grassroots effort to revitalize downtown Sayre and enhance the surrounding community.
A detailed video of the vision offered by the SRI can be found online at https://vimeo.com339092920.
“We are looking at a reimagined downtown area,” Brown said. “The coalition has been meeting for a year, and we’re very excited the progress we’ve been making.”
“Guthrie employs 3,500 here in Sayre on any given day, and many of them live outside of the area,” Pinkosky said. “As much as we value and appreciate their dedication in coming in to work here, we would love for them to live here, too.”
Among those revitalization projects is the future construction of townhouses on South Elmer Avenue south of the Sayre Theatre to increase the housing stock of the borough. Additionally, plans are in the works to facelift alleys, create outdoor eating spaces and finish developing up to five miles worth of trails throughout the municipality. Many of these ideas were echoed from members of the community via a survey of approximately 1,000 people.
Brown explained that the coalition is working closely with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to be designated as “Main Street and Elm Street-defined communities.”
“Main Street is a comprehensive, community-based approach to revitalizing downtowns and central business districts, which has been applied across the United States since the early 1980s,” he said. “Elm Street focuses on the revitalization of Pennsylvania’s older residential areas bordering Main Streets and central business districts. These designations will assist us in our funding and planning efforts in bringing to life our vision for the downtown area.”
In addition to the Progress Authority and Guthrie, local business leaders and elected officials are also part of the coalition.
The tour of the downtown included a stop at the Celebration’s Black Diamond Cafe on Packer Avenue.
“You can see the excitement surrounding these ideas from the community and the members of businesses,” said owner Colleen Bentley, who is also the president of the Sayre Business Association. “This is going to bring the community together to build something and bring new businesses to the area.”
One of those businesses is the Zen Den Wellness Center, which is relocating from Athens Borough to Desmond Street.
“When my husband and I moved here when he got a job at Guthrie, we knew that we wanted to call Sayre home,” said owner Kelly McElhaney. “This is just incredible to be a part of, and the community has been so welcoming. We’ve really created a community of small businesses that support each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.