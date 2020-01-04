TOWANDA — A Monroeton man is heading to a Pennsylvania State Prison for the next 48 to 96 years after being sentenced for sexually assaulting his 8-year-old daughter.
Daniel Eugene Harbst, 29, was convicted at a jury trial on Oct. 9 of six counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, a first-degree felony.
Following a four-month long state police investigation, Harbst was originally charged on May 9, 2019 with one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, one count of aggravated indecent assault, one count of corruption of minors and indecent assault.
According to the state police, the victim was interviewed at the Bradford County Children’s Advocacy Center on Jan. 27, 2019 and told investigators what her father had allegedly done to her.
The victim gave “detailed accounts as to what occurred,” police said.
Harbst also told the victim “not to tell nobody,” the affidavit stated.
After the interview, a rape kit was performed on the victim and a search warrant was issued for Harbst’s residence and to obtain DNA from the suspect.
Harbst refused to speak with investigators when they collected his DNA on Jan. 27, 2019.
The evidence was submitted to the Wyoming Regional Laboratory on Jan. 28, 2019, police said.
On March 11, a forensic scientist completed her report and the results verified the victim’s account.
The state police’s Forensics DNA Division in Greensburg confirmed on April 30 that the DNA did in fact match Harbst.
Harbst was later charged with six counts of rape, a first-degree felony; six counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a first-degree felony; six counts of corruption of minors, a third-degree felony; and six counts of indecent assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Judge Evan Williams III also imposed an additional sentence of probation supervision for a term of three years following the prison sentence. Harbst will also have to register as a sex offender for his lifetime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.