More natural gas royalty revenue may be rolling into Bradford County soon as county commissioners have leased land in Mt. Pisgah State Park to Tilden Bradford LLC.
Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller explained that the natural gas agreement between Bradford County and Tilden Bradford LLC is a non-surface natural gas development lease that will allow Tilden to “develop an area of Marcellus Shale under a portion of Mt. Pisgah State park to extract natural gas” but will cause no disturbance above ground at the park.
The lease will rent approximately 87.5 acres of the state park to Tilden Bradford for two years and will be converted to a mineral lease if drilling and development takes place, according to Miller.
Miller stated that the lease also “contains language disallowing any post production costs from being deducted from any royalty payments the county may receive if development occurs.”
“What this lease will do for county residents is provide additional royalty revenue to be realized without any disturbance to county property if the development takes place,” Miller said. “This royalty revenue will continue to help keep county property taxes low by allowing the county to make needed improvements to facilities and infrastructure without borrowing money or raising taxes.”
