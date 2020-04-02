Deadra Bahl and Leon Bahl to Joseph J. Roberts Jr. and Elizabeth M. Roberts of Wysox for property in Wysox Township for $5,000.
Dan Manvell and Melinda Manvell to Bradford County Real Estate Partners LLC of New York, New York, for property in Wyalusing Township for $225,000.
Rome DPP to NC Land Lease of Christianberg, Virginia, for property in Rome Township for $1,404,696.
Norman Benjamin to Norman E. Benjamin and Norman E. Benjamin Jr. of Wyalusing for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Edward D. Parks to Norman H. Parks Jr. and Marcia M. Parks of Rome for property in Rome Township for $4,000.
Patrick A. Krasavage and Eleanor Krasavage to Carl M. Krasavage, Bryon Krasavage and Joyce A. Krasavage of Kingston, Pennsylvania, for property in Warren Township for $25,000.
Emil Susanj to Emil Susanj and Barbara Susanj of Wyalusing for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $1.
Mark D. Miller to Kyle A. Rudloff of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $61,800.
Anthony Esposito to Jarrett T. Sheets of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $131,500.
Judith L. Brice to Shannon M. Landis and Gacy C. Barna of New Albany for property in Wilmot Township for $158,000.
Robert J. Puk Sr. to Robert J. Puk Sr. and James Wurtz of White Haven, Pennsylvania, for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Allen Mummert and Karyn Mummert to Kenneth J. Potter and Ruth A. Potter of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $1.
Randy L. Castle and Darlene J. Castle to Randy L. Castle and Darlene J. Castle of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
Mark Smith Gary to Tuscarora Township and Township of Tuscarora of Wyalusing for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Elizabeth A. Thompson to Thomas C. Thompson III Executor and Thomas C. Thompson Jr. Estate of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to OC Estates of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $51,500.
Byron J. Congdon and Melissa A. Congdon to Jessica R. Palfreyman of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $108,000.
Guthrie Federal Credit Union to Thomas E. Franklin and Karen Franklin of Athens for property in Athens Township for $57,500.
Scott Silvestri and Cara Silvestri to Jude Platukis and Alison Platukis of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $260,638.
Chalk Brothers Ventures to Kenneth Gillie and Kelcey L. Gillie of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $99,500.
Audrey J. Folk to John A. Kuhn Jr. and John A. Kuhn Sr. of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $75,000.
George H. Walmsley to Erin M. Walmsley of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Victor M. Franklin to Justin Rockwell and Rachel Rockwell of Wyalusing for property in Standing Stone Township for $78,000.
Jamie L. Kellogg and Sharon E. Earls to Elizabeth C. Owen of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $110,000.
Thomas C. Evans Executor and Cindy L. Evans Estate to Eary J. Coombs and Jennifer Syed of Canton for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Janice Broderick to Peter F. Broderick Trustee, Janice Broderick Trustee, Peter Broderick Trust and Janice Broderick Trust of Towanda for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Shari Farrell to Matthew A. Smith of Rome for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $37,500.
Kylene A. Mullen to Kylene A. Mullen and Justin D. Ward of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $0.
J & R Assets and J&R Assets (AKA) to Daniel Stevens and Louise Knudson of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $225,000.
Vanderpool Family Trust, Albert Vanderpool Trustee, Janice Vanderpool Trustee, Paul Vanderpool and Laurie Vanderpool to Jason Eugene Sides of Holmes, Pennsylvania, for property in Ridgebury Township for $45,000.
Matthew R. Wheeler and Tara L. Wheeler to Matthew R. Chilson of Canton for property in Leroy Township for $180,147.
Stephen Bongiorno and Debra Bongiorno to Joseph J. Desmond and Lana R. Desmond of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, for property in Standing Stone Township and Herrick Township for $72,500.
Cecil W. Perry and Mechelle A. Perry to Robert Glisson of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $243,500.
Jason F. Cobb and Nicole C. Cobb to Jason F. Cobb and Nicole C. Tama Cobb of Milan for property in Athens Township for $1.
Robert W. Smith and Anna M. Smith to Robert W. Smith of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
