ATHENS — Athens Borough Mayor Francis Roupp III has issued a Snow Emergency for the borough starting at 1 p.m. on Monday until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mayor Roupp requests that all residents please remove all vehicles that are parked on all borough streets.
"During any snowfall where the snow remains on the street that requires it to be plowed and the Mayor declares a snow emergency, it shall be unlawful at any time for any reason to park a motor vehicle or to allow a motor vehicle to remain parked anywhere on any street that hinders the removal of snow. Said prohibition shall apply to all streets of the Borough. Travel on roadways within Athens Borough during a snow emergency is restricted."
