Special Olympics athletes from across the Valley were in Athens on Friday for Valley Exceptional Athlete Day at Alumni Stadium. Pictured here, one athlete competes in the 50-meter dash with some help from an Athens High School student. Another athlete fires a throw as he looks to send an Athens student into the dunk tank.
editor
