SAYRE — The Catholic Community of the Epiphany in Sayre will be offering classes to teach the basics of the Roman Catholic faith.
“These classes, while focused on delivering the essentials of our Faith to those who are seeking to join the Catholic Church, are open to all who would like a better understanding of Catholicism,” a press release said.
There is no obligation associated with attending these classes and they are offered at no cost.
“The only objective is to inform. If you would like to become a Roman Catholic, if you are a lapsed Catholic who would like to get back in touch with the faith, if you are married to a Catholic and would like to better understand what your spouse believes or if you are just curious, join us,” the press release added.
Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings in the parish hall of Epiphany Church at 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, Pennsylvania. Entry is down the stairs at the southwest corner of the church, just behind the rectory. The first class will be held on September 8. All classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will last about an hour.
As you might expect, in order to maintain appropriate social distancing in the classes, there will be limited seating available, so you will need to make a reservation to attend these classes. To do so, please email John Schoonover at schoonoj@gmail.com. Masks must also be worn when entering and leaving.
