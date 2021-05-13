TOWANDA — With the recent resignation of Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman, county residents will have a chance to elect a new district attorney this fall.
Salsman resigned at a court proceeding last week where he pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice in a case involving five female clients from his time as a defense attorney.
According to the Bradford County Office of Elections and Voter Services, county residents will be picking a new district attorney to fulfill a two-year term during the Municipal General Election on Nov. 2.
Interested candidates should reach out directly to their political party chairs as follows:
- Democratic Party Chair – Lisa LaBarre (615) 559-8189
- Republican Party Chair – Richard Harris (570) 721 -2000
- Libertarian Party Chair – Greg Perry (570) 250-2652
Minor Political Body candidates may circulate nomination papers obtaining a minimum of 243 signatures of registered voters within Bradford County.
Nomination certificates and nomination papers must be filed with the Bradford County Election Bureau no later than September 13.
The Bradford County Court of Common Pleas will appoint an individual to serve as District Attorney until the first Monday of January 2022.
For further information or to obtain Minor Political Party papers, please call Renee Smithkors at 570-265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
