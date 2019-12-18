'Their light never goes out'
Rev. Linda Rogers leads the Lowery Services annual candlelight memorial Tuesday as a candle is lit in honor of a loved one who passed away.

 Johnny Williams/Morning Times

ATHENS — No candle went unlit and no eye went home dry Tuesday during the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services’ annual Candlelight Memorial Service in Athens.

The service was open to anyone who wanted to grieve or remember during the Christmas season a loved one who they had lost. While the holidays can often be joyous and merry with lots of laughs and smiles, for others it can be a crippling, crushing time of sadness — especially for those who spent many Christmases with the person that they had lost this year.

“When people pass, we often say that ‘their light goes out.’ But the truth is, their light never goes out,” Rev. Linda Rogers said. “Their light remains bright through the darkness — in our memories of them and in our hearts.”

Candles were lit in honor of mothers, fathers, siblings, spouses, family members, friends, neighbors and countless others. Lights were struck ablaze also in remembrance of those lost to growing problems such as suicide, addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Tonight, we remember all those loved ones who are not here with us, to reflect and share the memories of what made them so special to us,” Rogers said. “All of these people have made in impact in our lives, and you can see right here in front of you how brightly their lights still shine.”

