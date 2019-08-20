OWEGO — Snowmobile trail changes for the Spencer-Van Etten Snowmobile Club will move forward after Tioga County Legislators last Tuesday issued an environmental non-impact determination.

County documents note that the club wishes to conduct upgrades and reroutes for roughly eight miles of two trails that run around the Village of Spencer.

Trail S27A, just under five miles in length, runs from Dartts Cross Road and over West Hill.

Trail C2, just under four miles in length, runs along the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks south of Route 34, and up to the Bliven Creek area.

In order for the changes to take place, a short form environmental assessment required review by county legislators. In turn, county documents note that assessment and analysis “will not result in any adverse environmental impacts.”

Load comments