OWEGO — Snowmobile trail changes for the Spencer-Van Etten Snowmobile Club will move forward after Tioga County Legislators last Tuesday issued an environmental non-impact determination.
County documents note that the club wishes to conduct upgrades and reroutes for roughly eight miles of two trails that run around the Village of Spencer.
Trail S27A, just under five miles in length, runs from Dartts Cross Road and over West Hill.
Trail C2, just under four miles in length, runs along the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks south of Route 34, and up to the Bliven Creek area.
In order for the changes to take place, a short form environmental assessment required review by county legislators. In turn, county documents note that assessment and analysis “will not result in any adverse environmental impacts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.