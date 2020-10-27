The Bradford County Manor, which has recently dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19, wants to thank people for their support during this difficult time.
“As our facility continues overcome the daily challenges of COVID-19 cases in our facility, we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our community,” a press release said. “We have received many, many donations from the community, family members, former employees, local businesses and more. These donations include pizzas, snack foods such as chips, cookies, granola bars, popcorn, bottled water, Gatorade, fresh fruits, breakfast foods, soups, macaroni and cheese, candy, and so much more.”
“Our staff would like to thank all of you for these donations,” the press release continued. “We are grateful beyond words. Experiencing the generosity of our community inspires us to keep going through the tough days and challenging times. Just knowing that we are not alone and appreciated by our community is an inspiration to all of us. From our Bradford County Manor family to our amazing community WE THANK YOU!”
