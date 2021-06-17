SPENCER — One of the discussions beginning the June meeting of the Spencer Town Board was the New York State Marijuana Law.
Before the end of the year, New York municipalities need to decide whether to allow the commercialization of marijuana in their municipality or to pass laws prohibiting the sale of marijuana.
If the municipalities do not make a decision by the end of the year, they will be automatically opted in to the legalization of the sale of marijuana.
According to current legislation, once a municipality has allowed the sale of marijuana, it cannot prohibit it in the future. However, if the municipality decides against the sale of marijuana, it can legalize it within the municipality at any time.
Undetermined aspects in the legislation about the legalization of marijuana’s commercialization such as how licences for selling marijuana are to be enforced left some board members with questions they would like clarified before making permanent decisions.
The town’s attorney urged and the whole board agreed that a public hearing about the legalization should be held to hear the opinions of the town residents. One board member mentioned that staying silent on this issue is like consenting to the legalization of marijuana’s commercialization.
The town had been paying NYSEG for one street light in Spencer. Because this street light is in front of the Spencer-Van Etten Central School and used for the school’s safety, the town had been receiving reimbursements for its operation from the school. Recently, the school has not been paying the electric bill for the light due to different interpretations of the bills.
Since the light had been paid for and used by the school, the town has turned over the ownership of the light to the school. If the school continues to leave bills unpaid, the pole will eventually be removed by NYSEG. Current unpaid bills have been covered by the town, and the board discussed ways to request the payment from the school.
