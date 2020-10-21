Both Chemung County and Tioga County reported new deaths related to the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.
In Tioga County, Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey announced the 30th death connected to the virus in the county.
“Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey sadly reports another person has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Our deepest sympathy to family and friends,” the press release said.
Tioga County added 15 new cases of COVID on Tuesday. There have been 475 cases since March. There are currently 149 active cases, while 456 individuals are in mandatory quarantine and 296 have recovered.
In Chemung County, the 10th death related to the virus was reported on Tuesday.
Chemung County also added 52 more cases and reported that 27 individuals are currently hospitalized as they fight the virus.
The county has had 1,081 cases since March.
There are 153 active cases and 918 recoveries have been reported.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the State Department of Health reported 19 new confirmed cases in Bradford County on Tuesday.
There have been 465 confirmed cases, and there are 37 that are considered probable by the DOH.
The county has had eight residents pass away due to complications from the coronavirus.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) passed a milestone on Tuesday as there have now been 102 confirmed cases in that area. There are also five probable cases in Sayre.
Athens is now up to 31 confirmed cases and eight probable. Gillett is at 30 confirmed, while Columbia Cross Roads has now had 26 confirmed and five probable.
In Ulster, there have been 25 confirmed cases, while Milan is at seven and Rome is at 11.
Here are numbers from other municipalities in the county:
- Towanda — 42
- Canton — 44
- Troy — 88
- Wyalusing — 13
- Wysox — 14
- Monroeton — 13
