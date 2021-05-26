Drugs
A Towanda woman faces charges following a Nov. 12, 2020 traffic stop in Towanda Borough.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 35-year-old Ashley Jo White was pulled over at the intersection of York and Mix avenues after police found that both of the vehicle’s registered owners had suspended licenses. Police said White admitted to using methamphetamine the day prior and that the drug was inside the vehicle. During a consent search, police found three cellophane bags with an ounce of methamphetamine in each and a smoking glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.
She was charged with the felony of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
White was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 12.
Retail theft
A Johnson City man faces a charge of felony retail theft – take merchandise after allegedly walking out of Walmart in Athens Township with two flat screen TVs valued at $1,246 on the evening of March 12.
According to Athens Township police, 25-year-old Nicholas F. Tomassetti was identified using security footage.
Tomassetti was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail, but has since been released on bond. A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 27.
Strangulation
A Sayre man faces the charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment following a an argument at a North Hopkins Street home that turned physical.
According to Sayre Borough police, 25-year-old Christian Firestine pushed a woman onto a bed and began strangling her during an argument. Police noted physical signs on her neck of being choked.
Firestine was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, but has since been released on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.
Retail theft
A Waverly woman faces a misdemeanor retail theft charge after allegedly stealing more than $450 in merchandise from Walmart in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, 19-year-old Shaylynne Kay Robbins was apprehended after trying to steal $180.07 worth of items on May 1. Before she could be identified, the store’s asset protection had notified police about eight other thefts she had committed at the store by not scanning all of her items at the self checkout. These items equalled $272.12.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Retail theft
A Van Etten woman faces a charge of misdemeanor retail theft after allegedly stealing $739.97 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, 22-year-old Darria Nicket Rorick had stolen items on 15 different visits between Feb. 19 and April 29 by not scanning all of her items in the self checkout.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Simple assault
An Athens woman faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after allegedly assaulting a victim at a Church Street home in Athens Borough after police had been there an hour earlier.
According to Athens Borough police, 40-year-old Eden Lee Bickerton left the victim with a black eye and scratch marks that the victim didn’t have during the earlier police response. Police noted that Bickerton had trashed the home’s bathroom, kitchen, smashed a phone, broke a lamp and broke the window out of the front door.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 25.
DUI
A Waverly woman was charged with multiple DUI and related offenses following a March 14 complaint.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 28-year-old Destinie C. Pruyne struck two vehicles in the victim’s driveway while leaving a Centerville Road residence in Ridgebury Township. Police located Pruyne in her vehicle at home, where they saw the damage to her vehicle detected a strong odor of alcohol as she spoke. Following standard field sobriety testing, blood testing showed Pruyne with a .108% blood alcohol concentration as well as 30 ng/ml amphetamine, 200 ng/ml methamphetamine, 25 ng/ml clonazepam, 52 ng/ml 7-amino clonazepam, 4.2 ng/ml 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC, 69 ng/ml delta-9 carboxy THC, and 6.8 ng/ml delta-9 THC.
Pruyne was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs – first offense, DUI: high rate of alcohol (BAC .10 — < .16) first offense; DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense; along with the summary offenses of careless driving and driving without a license.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 21.
Drugs
A Wysox man faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following his arrest on an outstanding warrant.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 56-year-old Benedict J. Santine III was found with a small container with suspected methamphetamine and a small glass smoking pipe with residue while at the North Towanda barracks.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $2,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 12.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces the charges of felony DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) first offense, misdemeanor illegally operating vehicle without ignition interlock (BAC .025+) first offense, summary careless driving, and summary no rear lights following a March 16 traffic stop on Dunn Road for no rear lights.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 49-year-old Jean Evelyn Lane had been driving the 2020 Jeep Gladiator without an ignition interlock, smelled strongly of alcohol, and had slow and slurred speech. Police said Lane admitted to coming from a local bar. A blood test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .20%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.
DUI
A Millerton man faces DUI charges following a March 21 traffic stop at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Hawkins Road in North Towadana Township.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 68-year-old Ronald L. Osburn was pulled over after his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was observed crossing the center yellow line several times and almost striking a concrete median. Police said Osburn had blood shot and glassy eyes, thick slurred speech, was mumbling, and needed to support himself on the vehicle since he could not stand up on his own. In addition, police said Osburn admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day, and said he didn’t know where he was. A blood test showed the presence of 15 ng/ml of amphetamine, 260 ng/ml of methamphetamine, 62 ng/ml of 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC, 210 ng/ml of delta-9 carboxy THC, and 9.4 ng/ml of delta-9 THC.
Osburn was charged with misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3 – first offense, summary fail to keep right, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18.
