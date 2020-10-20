TOWANDA — The number of deaths connected to the COVID-19 virus in Bradford County climbed to eight over the weekend, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Bradford County also added 49 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday. There have now been 446 confirmed cases of COVID since March, including more than 300 added since Sept. 1.
There are also 36 cases that are considered probable in the county.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) has the most cases in the county with 96. Athens now has 29 confirmed cases, while Gillett also has 29 and Columbia Cross Roads has 25.
Ulster also has 25 confirmed cases and Milan has seven cases.
In other parts of the county, Troy has had 88 confirmed cases. Towanda is up to 41 cases and Canton is now at 40.
