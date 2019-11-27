WAVERLY — While no residents spoke out against the proposed parking changes that Waverly trustees have put forward over the past several weeks, the proposal was still the main topic of Tuesday’s workshop session.
Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam, who was absent from the board’s previous meeting due to a personal matter, went into detail about why he thought the changes were needed, and also touched on developing a program to help residents maximize their off-street parking.
“Change is constant. It’s the only thing in the world that’s constant,” he said. “We in Waverly have not done a great job of managing change, especially when it comes to our infrastructure and, specifically, the parking situation. We’ve gone from horse-drawn buggies to everyone to having one car ... and now everyone has cars, and now we have a situation where we have a lot more cars for the same size streets.”
Aronstam explained that the result of the parking fiasco throughout the village is a “very real, not manufactured threat,” to community safety.
“The plan to implement one-sided parking is solid, but it could be made stronger,” he said. “We almost lost a house on Liberty Street because the fire trucks couldn’t make the turn. I’m not going to be dramatic and say anything about loss of life, but we’re talking about loss of houses. This house was two minutes away from going up in flames.
“But the mayor (Patrick Ayres) and I are working on program that will look to assist all Waverly (homeowners) who want to do it — to maximize, develop, add to, or improve their off-street parking situations,” Aronstam continued. “I’ve done it. I’ve done it on all of my properties. Why? I do it because it’s good for my property value. It makes my apartment rentals much more rentable, much more desirable. But I want to do it with the consideration that we are in all good consciousness and all good faith. We’ve already looked at several spending options. But when people come to us and say, ‘OK, help me with off-street parking,’ we’ll be able to do that.”
The deputy mayor added that just because nothing significantly bad has happened yet due to the current parking situation in the village, it does not mean a change should not be made.
“We’ve had enough threats. We’ve had enough warnings. We’ve had enough information given to us from the professionals that we have a problem here,” he stated. “Is it going to be inconvenient? Probably. Is it going to be popular? With some people, but people will adjust to it. But what is technically illegal parking shouldn’t be the main way to control speeding on certain streets.”
Aronstam added that the board was taking a leap forward with the changes, but that they were not being proposed for anything other than improving the community.
“No one on this board has a vested interest in changing the parking regulations or making people’s lives miserable,” he said. “They all have been voted in to represent the community to the best of their ability and make the best decisions for the citizens that they represent. These issues have, frankly, gone unaddressed because previous boards chose not to address them.”
Trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh echoed Aronstam’s words regarding past inaction by the board.
“I’ve been on this board a long time, and I’ve seen a lot of parking studies,” he said. “And it gets put on the back-burner, and then nothing happens. I want to thank (Aronstam and the parking committee). They did a great job on this. And I want to thank everyone else as well for sticking to this. I think it’s really going to work out for everybody.”
Officials noted that after fire department personnel offered rides on fire trucks to see the effects that parking has on emergency response, no one contacted the village to schedule a ride.
According to the proposed parking changes, there will be no parking allowed on:
• The west side of Pine Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Orange Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of Cadwell Avenue from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Florence Street.
• The west side of Clark Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street. However, there would also be no parking allowed on the east side on Clark Steet from that intersection going 90 feet north, and no parking on the east side going south 90 feet from Clinton Avenue.
• The east side (changed from the west side) of Fulton Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Waverly Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of the entire length of Lincoln Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Florence Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Blizzard Street.
• The north side of the entire length of Park Place.
• The east side of the entire length of Wilbur Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Clinton Avenue.
• The east side of the entire length of Center Street.
• The east side of Orchard Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Liberty Street.
• The north side of Providence Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• The north side of Elm Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• Both sides of Ithaca Street between Chemung and Spaulding streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.