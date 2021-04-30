ATHENS — In another sign that things are slowly getting back to normal, the Athens Area School District has announced that this year’s high school graduation will be in-person and with the entire Class of 2021 together inside Alumni Stadium.
“Graduation is going to be in person. It’s going to be (Saturday) June 12 at 1 p.m,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage told the Morning Times this week.
While the graduation will take place on the school’s football field, the number of people attending will still depend on the COVID-19 guidelines put out by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“What we are going to do is it’s still going to be a ticketed event. We are going to give students so many tickets,” Stage said. “I see the CDC did change some of the guidelines of wearing a mask outside now, so if the Pennsylvania Department of Education changes that, we will change to match.”
Even with capacity at less than 100 percent, Stage believes the people who want to attend will be able to get in the stadium.
“I think even if we’re at 25 percent, I think the stadium holds like 3,500 people, I think we’ll be OK,” he said.
Graduation isn’t the only yearly tradition the Athens Class of 2021 will get to enjoy this year as the school district has come up with a unique setting for prom.
“We’re even doing a prom. (On) June 4 we are going to be doing a prom. It’s going to be outside under the lights in the stadium. We’re doing an outdoor, under the stars kind of prom,” Stage said.
Stage credited the class advisors, teachers and high school principal Corey Mosher with coming up with the idea for the prom inside Alumni Stadium.
“It’s a great idea. I take no credit for it, it’s all the senior class advisors, the junior class advisors, all the teachers planning that and Mr. Mosher, they have knocked it out of the park,” Stage said.
The longtime Athens superintendent believes it’s important for the students to be able to celebrate at events like prom.
“Having a prom for seniors, and I think it’s going to be just for seniors, is huge because it’s the one thing they didn’t get last year. These events, while people say you’re there to learn which is absolutely true, you’re also there to experience life and have moments and memories, so I think it’s going to be fantastic for these kids to have these opportunities,” Stage said.
While prom is an important piece to any student’s high school experience, the top priority for Athens school officials was having an in-person graduation with the entire class celebrating together.
“It has been the goal since day one. It’s important,” said Stage on having a “normal” graduation. “These kids, this is the ultimate or penultimate moment for them in their high school education, before they go on to post-secondary school, to the military, to jobs, this is the last opportunity for them to come together as a class before they go off into life ... And they have to be able to do that together, all of them at one time.”
