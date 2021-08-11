ATHENS — In a 6-3 vote on Tuesday evening, the Athens School Board voted to approve a one-year cooperative sports sponsorship between Athens and Sayre for both boys and girls soccer.
The deal will allow a small group of Sayre student-athletes to compete with the Athens junior varsity and varsity teams this fall.
Chuck Frisbie, Chris Jones, Kevin Rude, Natalie Smart, Jamie Westbrook and Lisa Braund all voted in favor of the agreement. John Cheresnowsky, John Johnson and Kathy Jo Minnick voted against the measure.
Back in the spring, the Sayre Area School District came to an agreement with the Northeast Bradford School District to merge boys soccer programs for the upcoming year.
However, after Northeast Bradford learned that it would need to go up in classification and would have to forfeit any postseason opportunity due to that jump in class, the merger plan with Sayre fell apart.
According to Athens Superintendent Craig Stage and School Board President John Johnson, the PIAA urged Athens and Sayre to look into merging both soccer programs for the upcoming season as numbers for both SHS programs were extremely low.
Since both Athens soccer programs already voluntarily play up in class in the PIAA postseason, they would still be able to compete in the playoffs even with a co-op agreement with Sayre.
According to information provided by Athens boys coach Jake Lezak and girls coach Rich Pitts, the Sayre boys would add between 4-5 players and the girls around 7 to the Athens teams.
The Athens boys currently have 33 signed up for JV and varsity, while the girls team has 23 student-athletes signed up.
Editor’s Note: For complete coverage of this agreement, check out Thursday’s Morning Times.
