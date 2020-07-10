SOUTH WAVERLY — After several South Waverly residents complained about speeding in the borough, the Sayre Borough Police Department conducted an in-house speed study to see if there was a problem.
At Monday’s borough council meeting, the study was released and showed that 98 percent of drivers were either “compliant or low risk.” That means they were traveling under 35 miles per hour.
The study was on Court Street in the borough. An electric speed sign was placed on the street for a total of 12 days — in both the east and west bound directions.
When it came to Court Street East bound, 1,619 total vehicles traveled over a six day period. The average speed was 25.6 miles per hour.
There were 1,589 cars that were traveling at a “compliant or low risk” speed, which was 98 percent of the vehicles.
The speed study shows 42 vehicles that were traveling at a “medium risk” speed, which is 36 to 40 miles per hour. That is less than 2 percent of the cars on the road during that span.
There were only eight cars that were recorded traveling 41-48 miles per hour — which is less than .49 percent.
The 85th percentile speed, which is the speed that 85 percent of vehicles do not exceed, was 29.19 miles per hour.
During a six-day span on the West bound side of Court Street, there were 6,288 total vehicles, which traveled at an average speed of 26.03 miles per hour.
Out of that number, 6,196 cars were at compliant or low risk speeds, which comes out to 98 percent, according to the study.
There were 85 vehicles traveling at the medium risk speed, which is less than 2 percent.
The speed sign only caught seven cars traveling at the high risk speed of 41 to 46 miles per hour. That is less than .11 percent.
The 85th percentile speed was 29.27 miles per hour on the West bound side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.