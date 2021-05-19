TOWANDA — Former long-time First Assistant District Attorney Albert Ondrey will take over as Bradford County’s district attorney on or before June 1, President Judge Maureen Beirne announced Wednesday.
Ondrey was appointed following the resignation of Chad Salsman, who pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice earlier this month.
Salsman was arrested in February and originally faced two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, 12 counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution. He will be sentenced on July 9, where he faces as much as 11 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
For Ondrey, who has had more than 20 years as an assistant district attorney, he’s excited to return to the county office, and will soon meet with the current assistant district attorneys to become acclimated with the case load.
“I’m certainly happy to serve the people of Bradford County again, at least for the six months of this appointment,” Ondrey said.
A replacement to complete the remaining two years of Salsman’s term will be elected in November and take office in January 2022. Ondrey plans to pursue the Republican Party nomination for the position.
According to the Bradford County Office of Elections and Voter Services, those interested in running for district attorney should contact their political party leaders.
Elections officials added that minor political party candidates must acquire at least 243 signatures from registered Bradford County voters on their nomination papers. Nomination certificates and papers must be filed with the elections office no later than Sept. 13.
To obtain minor political party papers, call Bradford County Elections Director Renee Smithkors at (570) 265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.