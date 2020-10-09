The Candor Historical Society has rescheduled their yard sale for Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Catatonk Hall, located on Route 96 in Candor.
Those wishing to drop off donations for the sale can do so on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Catatonk Hall between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Except for certain items, pricing the day of the sale is a free-will offering with proceeds benefiting the Candor Historical Society.
Anyone wishing to volunteer to help out at the sale can contact Patti Reichert by calling (607) 760-7551.
