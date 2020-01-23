Driving under the influence

SAYRE — The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges from Sayre Police following incidents that occurred in the borough:

Patrick Timothy Ryan, 61, of Athens was charged following a two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 on South Keystone Avenue. Ryan’s blood-alcohol content level was 0.278 percent at the time of the incident.

Ryan was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 21.

Christopher Scott Wilkes, 38, of Sayre was charged following a traffic stop on North Keystone Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. Wilkes’ BAC level at the time of the incident was 0.197 percent.

Wilkes was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 21.

Unauthorized use of vehicle

SAYRE — A Waverly man is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as well as several summary offenses following an incident that occurred on Jan. 5.

According to Sayre police, Donald J. Griffith, 29, was charged following a traffic stop on Spring Street in Sayre.

Griffith was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 18.

