ATHENS — The Athens School Board approved the preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The $44,744,504 spending plan does not include a tax increase and is up $4,090,092 from last year’s budget.
The extra spending is due to the increase in federal funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, according to outgoing Athens Business Manager Brendon Hitchcock.
The 2021-22 budget has an estimated deficit of $454,321, which is much less than last year’s $1.1 million deficit.
The ESSER federal funding is providing the district $7,200,525 to be used by Sept. 30, 2024. That includes three tiers of spending, including $481,121 spent by Sept. 30 of 2022, $2,206,098 spent by 2023 and the final $4,513,306 used by 2024.
The funds must be used in the following areas:
- Meeting needs of students. educators, administrators as result of pandemic
- Health (physical and mental), safety and technology
- Improve facility air quality
- Maintain district staffing levels
- Academic recovery
“We are looking at a balanced plan,” Hitchcock said on the use of ESSER funds.
The district used $500,000 to reopen schools in 2021, according to Hitchcock. The plan is to use $1.5 million toward facility upgrades; $2.5 million toward academic recovery and $2.7 million toward budget balancing and to maintain staffing and programs.
The revenue in this year’s budget features 40 percent from local revenue, 49 percent from state and 11 percent from federal. The federal funding is normally around 2 percent, according to Hitchcock.
The antipated revenue for this year is $44,290,183, which is up from $39,487,816 last year.
“Most of that is the federal stimulus. It’s not coming from the local taxpayer, it’s coming from the federal relief we’ve experienced,” Hitchcock said.
Hitchcock explained that Gov. Tom Wolf has put an additionall $650,000 in his proposed budget for the Athens Area School District but most believe that is unlikely to be included in the final budget.
“Gov. Wolf put out a very hefty budget proposal that includes for the Athens Area School District additional allocation of about $650,000 between basic education and special education subsidies. Many in the school business do not think that that’s likely to be realized,” said Hitchcock.
The expenses also went up this year due to the school district’s decision to add back some staff that was reduced by attrition last year.
Some of those positions include an assistant principal at Athens High, a foreign language teacher, an assistant superintendent and a new kindergarten teacher at SRU.
The district will also be contracting an academic intervention specialist for three years in order to help students who may have fallen behind during the pandemic.
“The academic intervention position is to help us deal with academic recovery during the school year and so it’s live support help for the students and staff. The position would be half time and it would be capped at three years, which is the time period that we have the ESSER funds,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said.
“If it works appropriately, we bring enough students up to level, provide enough support. At that period of time, after three years, we may have been able to not completely erase any of the unfinished or lost learning but certainly shrink the gap significantly enough that we can move (that person) into a different role,” Stage added.
Stage talked about a new program that is designed to help with that academic recovery called “Wildcat Achieve: A plan for learning equity.”
The plan will feature tiered intervention based on level of student needs. It will also be different for each level (K-5, 6-8, 9-12) and will rely on in-person instruction.
The focus will be on small groups of students with certified staff and additional support personnel. In this plan, the district will look to provide transportation and meals to the students.
Families will be getting more information on the program, which will be used in the summer and throughout the school year after school hours.
“One of the challenges that we are going to be facing in the near and long term future is recovering either lost or unfinished learning that our students have experienced during the pandemic,” Stage said. “Part of the ESSER 3 plan specifically allocates funds for academic recovery. We wanted to have a clear plan of how we would use those funds to support our students outside of the school year.”
Stage stressed the importance of getting back to in-person learning.
“We’ve experienced throughout this year a lot of challenges. We offered a lot of learning options. Some were very successful at it, some struggled with it. What we did learn is that in-person (education) — which is something we already knew — is the best way to develop relationships and deliver instruction to our students, especially in our rural community,” Stage said. “We are committed that all of our programs and offerings this year must be in person. In the past we’ve offered summer school and it was offered online and in person, this year it must be in person.”
The school board voted unanimously to advance the budget, which will now be advertised for 30 days and then voted on at a public meeting on June 8.
