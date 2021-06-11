SOUTH WAVERLY — During the South Waverly Borough Council meeting on Monday, council members reviewed a letter that the Valley Fireworks Task Force requested be sent out to South Waverly residents.
With Fourth of July celebrations just around the corner, the letter asks “South Waverly residents to reconsider (any amateur) fireworks tradition(s)” that their families might have.
The letter goes on to warn of the potential for damage to be inflicted on the operators, spectators, and passersby when not handled by trained professionals.
According to the letter, “the types of fireworks that cause the most injuries are firecrackers, sparklers and bottle rockets,” and “the most frequently injured body parts are the hands, head/neck, and eyes.”
Property damage is also a concern, with the letter claiming that 18,500 fires are caused by fireworks annually, and that July 4 sees more fires reported than any other day.
No source was provided in the letter for these statistics.
Arguably most important, the letter asks residents to be considerate of the veterans living within the borough and the rest of the Valley. It points out that many veterans live with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and fireworks can be a painful trigger for them.
“Somehow, I do not think celebrating our independence at the harm of those who continue to fight for that independence is appropriate,” says the letter.
The letter goes on to point out that fireworks can also put a stress on the local pets, especially dogs and cats.
The letter will be included in residents’ sewer bills next month, and a copy was also posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
Over the border in New York, the Village of Waverly released a similar announcement requesting its residents to forgo any fireworks in their Independence Day celebrations.
South Waverly Council President Roxanne Testen noted that the letter is simply a reminder to follow the borough’s fireworks ordinance.
“As we know our ordinance in South Waverly seems to cover everything it needs to cover,” said Testen.
The letter explains that “for all practical purposes, (the fireworks ordinance) bans the setting off of fireworks in South Waverly.”
The ordinance can be read in full at www.ecode360.com/31887547.
