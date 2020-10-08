ELMIRA — The number of cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County continued to rise on Wednesday as the county announced 55 new cases of the virus.
The county has now had 644 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have also been seven deaths related to the virus.
There have been 477 recoveries in the county, which currently has 160 active cases.
The county also reported that there are currently seven individuals hospitalized as they fight the virus.
In Tioga County, there were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
The county now has seen 311 individuals affected by the coronavirus.
There have been 217 recoveries and there are 67 active cases in Tioga County.
The coronavirus has also been linked to 27 deaths in Tioga County.
The county also reported that 438 individuals are currently in mandatory quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.