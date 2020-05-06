This year’s National Day of Prayer in Bradford County is going to take on a different form due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s implementation of stay-at-home mandates and the social distancing in place as the county battles the coronavirus.
Instead of a gathering at the courthouse in Towanda, there will be a Facebook page dedicated to the National Day of Prayer that will be accessible on Thursday, the date of the national observance. It will include videos of various local participants praying and much of the same material you would find at a live observance.
Bradford County Coordinator Nancy Schrader encouraged everyone to join in observing the County’s National Day of Prayer by going to the Facebook page “BRADFORD COUNTY NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER” on May 7 and watching the observance online from the safety of your home.
Schrader said she has appreciated the technical expertise of college student Noah Wuethrich of Gillett in assisting with this project.
“We may not be able to physically gather together this year because of the coronavirus restrictions, but we can still join with others via the internet in observing this day,” she said. “The need for prayer is even more pressing this year as we face this unseen enemy that has left so much heartache and suffering in its wake. Hopefully, next year we will be able to gather together as we have done in past years.”
