TOWANDA — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pennsylvania primary election scheduled on April 28 has been postponed until June 2.
Those wishing to register to vote, change their address or party affiliation may do so before the new deadline of May 18. Postmarks are no longer permitted.
Individuals may register online by visiting www.register.votespa.com or contact the Election Bureau by calling 570-265-1717 to request a registration form.
Any registered voter who wishes to vote by mail may submit an online application at www.VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot or call 570-265-1717 to request an application. The last day to apply for Mail-In or Absentee Ballots is now May 26. If you have already applied for a ballot for the primary election, you do not need to reapply.
For further information please contact Renee Smithkors, who is the Director of Bradford County Election Bureau at 570-265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
