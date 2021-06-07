SAYRE — The Sayre chapter of UNICO sponsored ice cream served from Johnny D’s truck for the students of Snyder H. Austin Elementary School on Wednesday. This was the second stop on UNICO’s list as they serve ice cream at every elementary school in the Valley.
Sayre UNICO Treasurer Nick Grego figures that once they have visited all five schools they will have served more than 1,900 students.
The ice cream came to Snyder H. Austin on the same day as their annual field day, which coordinator Lori Schoonover noted didn’t happen last year due to the pandemic.
“This year I wanted to do something,” said Schoonover. “It’s not our typical field day...but it’s just so nice to get the kids outside.”
Students in third through sixth grade went outside in the morning, while students in kindergarten, first, and second grades got their turn in the afternoon.
Several games and activities were set up for the students, including tetherball, basketball, soccer, Kan Jam, corn hole, hula hoops, jump rope, sidewalk chalk, and more. There were even several relay races, including an obstacle course and a potato sack race.
Schoonover noted that the activities were divided into three areas and grade levels rotated through them together.
Teachers and students alike expressed their gratitude toward UNICO for adding a special treat to the field day.
“It worked out great,” said Schoonover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.