Candor native inducted into National Women’s Hall of Fame

Former Town of Candor (Willseyville) resident Rebecca Halstead was recently inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
In a talk Halstead held in her hometown in 2019, she talked about her love of sports in her school days and wanting to be a coach. Not long before she graduated from Candor High School, women were started to be allowed into West Point and she made up her mind to try for acceptance.
“Don’t know how I got accepted but I did and was taken there by my parents three days after graduation,” Halstead said.
During her nearly three decade career in the US Military, Halstead achieved many historic milestones.
In 2004 she became the first female in US History to command in combat at the strategic level when she was promoted to Senior Communication General for logistics in Iraq. In this role she was responsible for leading over 200 multi-disciplined units, located across 55 different bases, providing supply, maintenance, transportation, and distribution support to over 250,000 personnel in Iraq.
Halstead graduated from the West Point in 1981 — a member of the second academy class that included women. She became the first female graduate of West Point to attain General Officer ranking when she was promoted to Brigadier General in 2004.
During her talk in Candor, Halstead mentioned some of the lack of enthusiasm by some at West Point about women being there, and she added, “Obstacles are opportunities; just keep looking up and forward.”
After retiring in 2008, Halstead started her own business, STEADFAST Leadership, LLC; offering talks on leadership in the corporate world. In her talks she specializes in inspiration and motivation, developing leader-training program and coaching and mentoring leaders.
Halstead has written and published a book, “24/7 the First Person You Must Lead is You,” which she often hands out copies at her talks.
“Every person has a mission, never accept defeat, never quit, lead with your heart and mind, if you give up the enemy wins, and leave a legacy,” are just a few of the bits of wisdom she shares at her talks.
She also talks about military duty in families; her father served in the Air Force, her uncle in the Navy and her sister Pasty was a medic in the Gulf War as well as several nieces and nephews.
Halstead also gives credit to her faith helping her through her experiences; telling about a Bible she had family and friends sign and then took it with her wherever she was stationed, reading it for encouragement when needed.
Other inductees to the National Women’s Hall of Fame include Octavia E. Butler; Science Fiction writer and one of the first Black women to receive a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship Grant; Joy Harjo, member of the Mvskoke Nation, multi-disciplinary artist, poet, musician playwright, painter and author; Indra Nooyi, business executive and former Chairman and CEO for Pepsi Co.; Emily Howland, activist, with interest in education, equality, women’s rights, and the temperance movement; Katharine Johnson, NASA Mathematician, pioneer in racial and gender equality; Michelle O’Bama, advocate, author, lawyer and 44th First Lady of the US, first black woman to serve in this role; and Mia Hamm, soccer icon with two world championships and two Olympic Gold medals.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame is an American institution created in 1969 in Seneca Falls, New York — the location of the 1848 Women’s rights convention.
The Hall of Fame inducts distinguished American women through a rigorous national honors selection process involving representatives from important national organizations and areas of expertise.
Nominees are selected on basis of the changes they created that affect social, economic, and cultural aspects of society. The inductees’ ceremonies are held every odd number year in the fall.
