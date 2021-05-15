ATHENS TOWNSHIP — When Athens Township voters head to the polls on Tuesday they will be picking two residents to represent them on the Board of Supervisors.
Incumbents Tressa Heffron, who is currently the chairwoman of the supervisors, and Alan Burgess, who was appointed to the board last November, are joined on the Republican ballot by challenger Matthew Wayman.
There are no Democrats running for supervisor, although write-in votes on that side could force a contested election in November.
All three candidates responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Morning Times. Here are their results in full:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Heffron: I was born and raised in Athens. I grew up in the East shadow of Athens High School and am raising my children in the West shadow. After graduating from Athens, I began my college career at Kutztown University before completing my bachelor’s degree at Kansas State University. I taught for a year in Kansas, and two years in Baltimore City before returning home to teach for Athens.
Once back home, I served on the Tioga Point Museum’s Board of Directors for almost 10 years and then decided to try township government, where I have served since 2016.
My husband Brian and I have 7 children; Finn is about to turn 7, Ellen is 8, Ashton is 13, Dash and Ben are 15 and Selkie and Rohnin are 21. I am proud to say that my oldest children are 4th generation Athenians, following my grandmother, Genevieve Hogan, my parents, David and Kathleen Rae, and myself in walking the halls of Athens High School.
I am extremely proud of our town and all we have to offer our residents. Every decision I make, I ask myself if it is keeping our Valley a wonderful place to be.
Wayman: I am a long time Valley resident. I was born in Sayre and graduated from Sayre Area High School. After a brief move to Wyalusing, I moved back to the Valley having bought a house in Athens Township about five years ago. I teach for the Athens Area School District and am now in search of more ways to give back to the local community, along with being a Cub Scout leader and Little League coach, that has provided so much for me and my family of six.
Burgess: I moved to the Valley area in 2001 and eventually purchased the Broad Street Bar and Grill in 2007, which was turned into the Rail House Restaurant and Tap Room. After 10 successful years, the business was sold and I moved on to be a wilderness guide based in Haines, Alaska for a couple of years before returning home to the Valley to raise a family. I moved from Waverly to Athens Township two years ago and last year filled a vacancy on the Township Supervisors Board left by the retirement of George Ballenstedt. I currently am a full-time college student, stay at home dad and part-time home inspector.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Heffron: I am seeking re-election because I have gotten to know and understand the workings of our township over the last four years. I have many initiatives started that I would like to continue to work on such as police and service consolidation, upgrades to municipal facilities and partnerships with organizations such as the YMCA at little to no cost to our taxpayers. I feel a strong need to give back to the community that gave me so much and want to improve all qualities of life for all Athens Township residents and visitors.
Wayman: Being a teacher, I try everyday to help improve lives. I am running for office to hopefully expand on that mission and effect more people in positive ways.
Burgess: My reasons for seeking office is to use my experience running a business to help in managing issues for the betterment of the township. When George resigned, I felt that I could help fill a void he would be leaving behind.
What do you believe the role of Township Supervisor should be?
Heffron: I believe my role as a Township Supervisor is to create working relationships with others to improve the quality of life in our town. I believe my role is to listen to our residents and work for change where it is needed and maintain the status quo when it is what is best for our community. By working through a budget, I am tasked with the role of putting our tax dollars to work in the places they will make the most impact. I also serve as the Township’s biggest advocate in all matters brought before the Board of Supervisors.
Wayman: The role of the Township Supervisor, in my opinion, is to do the will of the people that elected them to the position. To plan for projects that benefit the community, be fiscally responsible with the people’s money, and above all to listen to what the community wants.
Burgess: In my opinion, the role of a Township Supervisor is to make the most out of the taxpayer’s contributions. I feel it is our duty to stretch every dollar as creatively and conscientiously as possible to make Athens Township the best possible version of itself.
What are the biggest issues facing the Township at this time?
Heffron: So many places were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Athens Township is one. Presently, our biggest issue is to continue to support the residents and businesses as they get back to a way of life we knew before the pandemic hit. We have many roads that need to be repaired and have a plan to treat the roads that are in serious disrepair first in order to protect our infrastructure. Protection of our residents is a continuing need and allowing our police department to continue to build in size and abilities is another way we can make Athens Township its very best.
Wayman: I think just like the larger county, state and country as a whole, Athens Township is facing crime, infrastructure and money problems. With an ongoing pandemic, the ramifications of which are only just starting to be seen and a continuing opioid crisis, all three problems (crime, infrastructure, and revenue) will need to be handled in ever creative ways.
Burgess: The biggest issues facing the township right now are financial. Our roads are in need of a major reinvestment and funding is not coming easy. We need to organize, prioritize and get creative with the funds we have so we can help our community flourish.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Heffron: By working together with our community members, it is my goal to give the very best there is to all Athens Township residents and visitors. This includes a deep dive into the potential consolidation of services in the Valley in order to save taxpayer money, trigger state funding, and improve safety and services to our community. I wholeheartedly believe that our strength is our residents. We have such a wonderful community. I will continue to do all I can to make Athens Township the absolute best place to live and work.
Wayman: Go out and vote. Political division being what it is in this country right now, please make sure you exercise your freedom as an American citizen to vote. Whoever, and whatever you vote for, educate yourself on the issues and cast a vote for the person or proposal that most aligns with your interests. I am thankful for the opportunity to even run for a political office. However, If you are going to vote, you might as well vote for me!
Burgess: I would like to tell the voters that if they choose to return me to the board, they can wholeheartedly trust me to approach every issue honestly and open-mindedly.
