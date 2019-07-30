When a radio scanner screeches to life at Greater Valley EMS or Candor EMS, the responding Emergency Medical Service providers — whether it be a paid employee or a volunteer — don’t know what they could be walking into.
Some days it can be a basic transport call.
Other days it can be the scene of a horrific motor vehicle accident or a structure fire.
On a majority of those calls, the responding EMS providers help save a patient’s life. Not all the calls, however, have a good ending.
Being an EMS provider takes a physical toll, but it takes a staggering emotional toll as well.
“Being in the EMS field, (it) has a very low burnout rate as far as years. And it’s not unusual to lose an EMT after five or six years,” Mark Brown, squad captain of Candor EMS, said. “Sometimes, some of the content of the calls can really scare someone off or leave a permanent impression, (a) permanent scar that they can’t put behind them.”
EMS providers are constantly being called out to traumatic events, like motor vehicle accidents or structure fires, and often, they’re not getting the support they need after dealing with those incidents.
“First responders are often exposed to the horrific outcomes and tragedies of natural and man-made disasters and intentional and accidental harm to human lives,” the Pennsylvania Senate Resolution 6 (SR6) Report states. “The federal and state government appropriately offer programs to veterans of the armed forces who suffer psychological trauma, such as post-traumatic stress, as a result of their service to the nation and Commonwealth, but Pennsylvania does not make a similar effort to protect the mental well-being of first responders.”
Presently, in Bradford County, the Department of Health has been working alongside the counties’ EMS organizations to provide mental healthcare, including post-incident stress management.
“Just making sure we’re taking care of ourselves and each other also. Again, everything ties back to mostly reimbursement or recruitment and retention, and this ties back to the retention piece of that. To make sure we’re taking care of each other, so we’re not burned out from a call and able to keep moving forward,” Greater Valley EMS Chief Derrick Hall commented.
EMS certifications cards in Pennsylvania now include a peer hotline on them as well.
EMS providers and other first-responders are getting the mental healthcare they need in times of crises as seen with Bradford County’s initiative with the Department of Health, but another major concern is funding.
Specifically, how much EMS organizations and providers are getting paid for their services.
For Greater Valley, 95 percent of their funding comes from fees for service, according to Hall.
Fees for service are reimbursements from insurance companies of individuals who use the services of the organization. The other five percent is from grants and donations.
“(Reimbursements have) been equally as much as a challenge as the recruitment and retention piece. Throughout Pennsylvania especially, there are very few tax-based or tax-supported EMS agencies. Most agencies are based on a fee-for-service model like we are,” Hall said.
These reimbursement rates also haven’t changed in the last decade either.
“As insurance reimbursements go down, typically, the cost of everything else is going up, whether it’s simple things like fuel to go in the ambulances, supplies, the equipment for the ambulances, the (vehicles) themselves,” Hall said. “Those costs keep going up and reimbursement at best has stayed the same, if not decreased a little bit. So, we’re trying to make the most efficient or most effective use of those dollars and make sure we’re able to be here and be stable and provide that service to the community.”
The SR6 Report, regarding EMS billing, states that “most EMS agencies bill patients and/or their insurance for their services, and most patient care contacts are third-party billable only if the patient is transported. A majority of patients (58 percent as cited in some sources) are covered by the Medicare and/or Medicaid programs.”
“Both the Medicare and Medicaid programs pay a fee-for-service below the cost of providing that service: a 2007 GAO study concluded Medicare reimbursement rates are an average 6 percent below the cost per transport,” the report stated.
With reimbursements decreasing, some EMS organizations are struggling to stay afloat.
“There are a lot of places who face reimbursement challenges and they have closed their doors because of it,” Hall commented.
The reimbursement rates also affect how EMS organizations pay their personnel. Lower reimbursement rates means lower pay rates for employees.
“Pay is driven by the reimbursement side and it has a direct impact on the recruitment and retention side. Most of the insurance companies and just reimbursement in general, sees EMS as a transportation service and not a healthcare provider,” Hall explained.
In some cases, insurance companies — who do not see EMS as a healthcare provider — will send a reimbursement check directly to the patient and it will be the patient’s responsibility to deliver the check to the EMS agency. Sometimes, that doesn’t happen and there is no recourse for the EMS agency to receive that money.
Hall states Greater Valley does not see this issue a lot in their region, but it is still a concern for them.
“On average, the actual reimbursement that we get is nowhere near what’s billed out.” Hall said. “If the service is recognized — and services and EMS in general — if it’s recognized as more of a healthcare provider and healthcare partner, that will drive some of those reimbursements which will then trickle down and have a positive impact on wages and everything else,” Hall said.
Greater Valley does its best to provide competitive wages, according to Hall.
“It’s tough to attract people into the area too, so we have to make sure we’re taking care of those that are here,” Hall said.
In the SR6 Report, one of the recommendations was to correct EMS reimbursement rates to allow for competitive compensation.
“Salaries and benefits for (paid) EMS providers in many areas are equal to or below those offered in the fast food and retail industries,” the report states. “(EMS providers) would no longer need to leave the industry to make a living wage.”
By increasing these reimbursement rates, EMS agencies will be able to provide higher wages and attractive benefits, which in turn will help with retention and recruitment of new EMS workers.
“Rising inflation and under-employment have forced many paid EMS providers to take multiple jobs at low wages just to meet expenses. In addition, a lack of funding to support initial and on-going training makes it simply unattractive for many to enter the industry,” the SR6 Report stated. “Continually rising costs for EMS personnel, benefits, vehicles, equipment, fuel, insurance, utilities and facilities coupled with lack of adequate payment for services is eliminating agencies statewide.”
Hall also mentioned that reimbursement rates differ between rural and suburban areas — where suburban areas may give higher reimbursement payments than rural areas.
The Candor Squad is not taxed based, similar to Greater Valley, and is dependent on reimbursements and grant funding as well.
The major grant the Candor squad applies for and receives is the Truman Faulkner Grant. This year, Candor applied for funds to redo the heating and cooling system within their building.
Grant hunting can be challenging for EMS organizations, especially when people have little to no knowledge of how to apply for grants or where to find them.
For Candor, the office manager is in charge of finding and applying for grants. The squad paid for the manager to go to classes regarding how to apply and write for grants so the squad could effectively apply and receive grants, according to Brown.
“That’s one of the things we really have to go after, otherwise it would be even tougher,” Brown said. “And that’s how we try to keep the cost of what we have to bill, and so on, lower if we can.”
Both Greater Valley and Candor also make use of subscription drives, where residents can sign up to make monthly donations to the organizations, similar to Netflix or Amazon subscriptions.
“It’s all of what we can generate ourselves through benefits, the subscriptions and donations and so on, with no tax money at all. And we prefer it that way,” Brown said.
So, what is happening in local legislation to help combat these issues?
For Tioga County, there isn’t a lot being done on a legal level. And state-wise, the main force is Recruit NY, although it primarily deals with recruiting volunteer firefighters.
Brown commented that Tioga County may benefit from forming a committee with local EMS squads, fire departments, and/or individuals who are involved in either service to discuss and come up with solutions to the volunteer and funding issues within the county.
“I think you have to be involved in EMS to truly be able to come up with good solutions, non-financial solutions,” Brown said. “Anything that helps one group, even one EMS squad or fire department, is going to help somebody else because we all interact and have to work together, mutual-aid wise and so on.”
Brown doesn’t know of any major committees or legislation at the state-level that are directly targeting EMS volunteering or funding issues. But he does know of new rules and regulations for EMS providers and how they impact the industry.
“At the state-level, trying to help us with our recruitment and retention, some of the newer and oncoming rules set forth by the state, in my personal opinion, is more detrimental because it’s just making it much more difficult for an EMT to be an EMT,” Brown commented. “The requirements, the rules — not that we don’t want to learn new things — it’s the dictation of it and the requirements for it are becoming more and more overwhelming. It’s just more time people have to commit to.”
In Bradford County, the county commissioners and departments work closely with EMS organizations, like Greater Valley, to ensure they have the support they need.
EMS organizations and agencies in Bradford County also got together and re-formed the County EMS Association. The county organization works to help educate the public and municipalities on what EMS agencies do day-to-day while also working on new ways to retain and recruit new EMS workers and volunteers.
“There is a lot of movement, in addition to the recommendations of the SR 6 Committee, there is movement to try to support EMS and just volunteer EMS and fire services in general. Which is also good to see. It’s reassuring that that support is there,” Hall said.
