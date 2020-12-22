DUI
Dustin Michael Faux, 30, of Mehoopany, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: general impairment – incapable of driving safely – first offense, driving with a BAC over .16% – first offense, failure to drive within a single lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 12:13 a.m. on Oct. 22, a trooper was dispatched to a single-motor vehicle crash on Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township.
When he arrived on scene minutes later, Faux explained that he was traveling south on Sheshequin Road and had fallen asleep.
He told the trooper that he woke up when his vehicle went off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The trooper noted a mild smell of alcohol coming from Faux and that his eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy.
When asked if he had been drinking that night, Faux said he had about eight beers.
Faux was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital as he believed his leg was broken as a result from the crash.
A legal blood draw was performed at the hospital with his consent.
On Nov. 13, the trooper received the results which showed Faux had a BAC of .20%.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2021.
Cegi Danielle Ball, 35, of Gillett, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs – schedule 2 or 3 – first offense, driving with a BAC over .16% – first offense, possession of a small amount of marijuana intended for personal use, failure to drive within a single lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 7, a trooper was dispatched to the intersection of Thunder Road and Locust Road in Wells Township in response to a one-vehicle crash.
While interviewing Ball, the trooper noted a faint smell of alcohol emanating from the car and that her eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
She admitted to the trooper that she had a few beers and couldn’t remember how many.
Ball was placed into custody and brought to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw after failing sobriety tests.
At about 10:30 p.m. the trooper received a phone call that there was drug paraphernalia found in the car as it was being towed. A baggie of suspected marijuana, a metal grinder, and a glass smoking pipe was sent in as evidence to PSP Towanda.
The trooper received the results of the legal blood draw on Sept. 25, showing that Ball had a BAC of .174 and several controlled substances in her system.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2021.
Seth Thomas Bouse, 22, of Wysox, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, possession of a small amount of marijuana intended for personal use, possession without proper registration to possess, and driving without headlights.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 8:51 p.m. on May 16, a trooper was traveling east on Route 6 in the borough on a routine patrol when he noticed a car with its headlights completely turned off.
The trooper pulled Bouse over on South Main Street and took note of his glassy and bloodshot eyes. There was also a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper had Bouse exit his vehicle and speak with him in the patrol car where he admitted to smoking marijuana earlier.
A search of the car resulted in the trooper finding small amounts of marijuana on Bouse and the front passenger of the car.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2021.
