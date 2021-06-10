WAVERLY — Three years after winning a nearly-$500,000 state grant to revitalize Waverly Glen Park, construction and installation of a long list of items at the new, revitalized park are nearly complete, village Mayor Patrick Ayres announced this week.
“They’re getting wrapped up,” he said. “There’s some final details for the new tennis court, a couple of benches to be installed, but we’re almost there.”
Ayres added that the village received approximately $200,000 in private donations alone over the course of the project. As a result of that generosity and to thank the community for their overwhelming support, Ayres expressed his desire to host a rededication ceremony at the park.
“Let’s get the public there, the organizations that supported us, have a ribbon-cutting, and just thank the whole community,” he said.
The board members agreed, and the ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 7.
Despite the significant progress that has already been made at the park, one key component is still in the works: the amphitheater.
That part of the project came to the forefront once again at this week’s board meeting, as Ayres presented information submitted by students at the Waverly High School, who are taking the construction of the amphitheater as an education opportunity.
Specifically, students submitted a 3D-printed model of the design, along with an updated cost analysis of the amphitheater. The structure would have a concrete foundation with a stone back wall, and have a ceiling and rafters made primarily of wood. Additionally, the structure would be serviced with electricity for bands or other groups to use for live entertainment at the park.
According to the students’ analysis, the theater would cost approximately $19,400.
Ayres noted that the construction of the amphitheater would be covered by donations, of which they’ve already received $20,000 specifically for the project, with more expected to come in soon.
The rest of the scope of work called for the demolition and repaving of the park’s driveway and parking lots both at the main entrance and at the large pavilion of the park; installation of related traffic boulders and signage; relocation of a water fountain; installation of benches; installation of a bio-retention area and drainage structures; stream bank stabilization; installation of related fencing; and other miscellaneous work.
