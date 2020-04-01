SAYRE — Dr. Laura Leonard, a pediatrician at Guthrie, recently discussed how families should handle social distancing, and what parents can do to keep their children occupied during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Wolf issued a stay at home order for 26 counties, and announced all schools will be closed indefinitely on Monday afternoon. Social distancing guidelines suggest staying at least six feet away from others at all times.
“I think that parents need to know that with everybody being home, this is not just like a regular snow day,” Leonard said. “The reason that we’re doing this is to try to flatten the curve. We’re trying to prevent people from all getting sick at the same time.”
“Flatten the curve” is the phrasing being used to describe slowing down of the spread of COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in the United States has tripled over the past week, reaching over 180,000.
Leonard stressed one of the reasons it is so vital to stay at home is because coronavirus can be spread even if carriers do not have any symptoms.
“How we (flatten the curve) is we don’t spend a lot of time around our friends right now, which is very difficult for people and very hard,” she said. “And I think (it’s) hard for people to understand because if somebody is not sick, it doesn’t mean that they don’t have coronavirus right now and can’t share it with you.”
However, the importance of social distancing does not make it any easier, especially for children. Leonard discussed some activities that are safe and can keep kids active and busy.
“I think there are a lot of different ways that kids can have fun at home right now that is maybe a little bit different than spending time with our friends. They definitely can go outside. The weather is hopefully getting nicer, and they’ll be able to play on any playground equipment that you have.” she said. “They can do arts and crafts. They can do lots of different games. I know also a lot of the teenagers like to do the games online, so they can (have) social interaction that way.”
Leonard also said that the large amounts of information can be stressful, and even scary for children. She suggested vetting the information that children have access to in order to keep them feeling safe, and working to avoid any misinformation.
Additionally, she discussed ways to ensure safety, even when indoors. Measures include disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, coughing into your elbow and washing your hands for a full 20 seconds.
