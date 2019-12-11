Guarding against concussions

ATHENS — Behind the highs and lows — the wins and losses of a season; behind the trophies, the medals and the stats; behind the players and the coaches — is a medical staff making sure student athletes can stay healthy and continue to compete at a high level.
One injury that nearly all sports share is the concussion — caused by a blow to the head that results in headaches, dizziness, dazedness, confusion and sometimes memory and concentration issues, and sensitivity to light and sound.
That’s where Dr. Donald Phykitt and the rest of Guthrie’s Sports Medicine staff enter the fold — to work with school staff, coaches and students to recognize the signs and symptoms of concussions and treat it appropriately.
Following new legislation in New York and possibly in Pennsylvania soon related to concussion treatment in local school districts, Phykitt said increased awareness of the effects of the head injury at the professional sports level has trickled down to the school sports level.
“People are starting to take concussions seriously,” he said, “Oftentimes before, it was big problem to get athletes to stay off the field after sustaining concussions. They put so much pressure on themselves, and there’s pressure from other sources to just ‘shake it off’ and get back in the game.”
Phykitt attributed that mentality to the relative lack of prevalent physical signs of a concussion.
“There’s no stitches. There’s no bleeding,” he said. “With concussions, the signs can be broad. And since it’s not seen as much, athletes can sometimes view it as a sign of weakness to not go back in and continue to compete.”
Athens High School Senior Dylan Comstock, who plays football and competes in wrestling, and suffered a concussion two years ago, recommended not taking the “gut it out” approach.
“I took a hard hit playing football in my sophomore year,” he explained. “I got a bad headache and afterward I started having depressed feelings, and then I finally got diagnosed with a concussion. It was hard to see in bright light. I started wearing sunglasses in school. I was only doing half days at school. I think I missed a total of like 20 days that year.”
Comstock added that the recovery process took about seven months, and he did occupational therapy as treatment and eventually returned to sports for his junior and senior years.
“Concussions are no joke,” he said. “I think it’s one of the worst injuries you can get. It affects all your other senses, and it’ll only get worse if you ignore it.”
Athens football coach Jack Young added that the signs of a concussion can be hard to spot as the adrenaline of student athletes is pumping during a contest.
“You don’t want to miss things,” he said. “But we talk to parents to educate them about the signs, and we work with the doctors as much as possible. Our goal is get them back out there so they can continue to compete because that’s what they want to do, but our first concern is to make sure they’re right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.