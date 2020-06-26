20th annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament announces 'eagle sponsors'

CHEMUNG — The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce announced their “Eagle Sponsors” this week for the 20th Annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament that will be held on August 6 at Tomasso’s Golf Course.
First Citizens Community Bank, Gannon Associates and Valley Economic Development Association are pitching in to help with the success of this year’s tournament as Eagle Sponsors.
Joe Wolf was involved with the Chamber from its inception until his passing in 1998. He served on the Board of Directors several terms and received the prestigious “Business Person of the Year” honor in 1991.
Wolf’s community service did not stop with the chamber. He was on the Board of Directors for the Spaulding Memorial Library, the Robert Packer Hospital, Marine Midland Bank, the National Home Furnishing Association, as well as Valley Economic Development Association where he was one of the founding Board members of the NY-Penn Leadership Committee.
He was a high school religious education teacher, a Sayre Business Association member and served as President. He was one of the founding members of the Island Pond Committee, as well as a member of the St. Joseph’s Human Development Committee. He was also very involved in the United Way and the Annual Crop Walk.
All businesses are invited to participate in this fundraising effort. A day of fun and prizes is in store for anyone attending this year’s tournament. A Silent Auction will take place and one of the top auction items this year is a 2020 New Membership to Tomasso’s Golf Course.
For more information and to make reservations or donate, contact Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Eleanor Hill at (607) 249-6192.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.