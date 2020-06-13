Leroy McCracken and Latoya Murray have organized a motorcycle ride to honor Ariah Cook, who passed away from cancer on March 15 at the age of six.
The ride will take place on Saturday, June 27 and the rain date is July 12, according to the organizers.
“I had followed her story for a while, and I sat here one day, and decided to put it on myself to maybe see about doing something more,” McCracken said. “I’ve always seen (things) like the Pride Ride … so I figured ‘Why not?’ I’ll see what I can do about organizing something like that.”
“She had a smile that could light up the darkest room,” he said of Cook.
He said he is expecting over 1,000 riders at the event, and has been in contact with local motorcycle clubs to join in.
“I’ve pretty much been working on it 24/7,” he said.
Sam’s Bar and Grill, which is sponsoring the event, will be the starting and ending point of the ride. There will also be a poker run, which will cost $10 to enter, and the winner will take the pot.
Additionally, there will be a silent auction and two 50/50 raffles to benefit Cook’s family, as well as St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. McCracken has already gathered donations from multiple organizations for the auction, as well as food.
Members from the American Cancer Society will also be present to collect donations.
The event will also include live music and activities for children
Registration will take place the day of the event from 8 to 10:15 a.m., and the ride will begin at 10:30. The cost will be $20 for a single rider or $30 for two riders. People can also pre-register by calling (570) 731-4658.
