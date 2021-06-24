ATHENS — On May 27, Attorney Jonathan P. Foster, Jr., Trustee, announced at the Athens Senior Awards Ceremony that Hannah Blackman has been chosen to receive the 18th annual Dr. Arthur B. King Scholarship award.
The scholarship is awarded to a deserving Athens Borough senior upon their graduation from the Athens Area School District for the payment of college tuition and room and board for a four year period up to a maximum amount of $25,000 per year in order to obtain an undergraduate degree. The scholarship is based on academic qualifications, character, extracurricular activities, community service and financial eligibility.
The trustees for the Scholarship Fund are Richard Shay, Jonathan P. Foster, Sr., and Jonathan P. Foster, Jr.
Hannah is ranked number eight in her graduating class. She is in the class of 2021 Academic Top 10, in the National Honor Society, in the Rho Kappa National Honor Society, made honor roll every semester from 2017 through 2021, received awards in U.S. History II, English 9, Geometry, Human Relations, AP U.S. Government and Politics; and was a FBLA Regional winner in Business law.
Hannah was a member of Varsity Soccer, Varsity Basketball, Big Brother/Big Sister, History Club (Treasurer), and Future Business Leaders of America.
She served three years as a Volunteer Assistant coach for BC United 2009 girls soccer team. She was also a three year Volunteer Helper with BC United Soccer Association futures program and spent four years as a Robert Packer Hospital volunteer, accumulating over 150 hours.
Hannah also spent two years participating in Christmas is for Kids as well as three years with Little Cats Basketball and four years with Kids Night Out.
“Hannah as an outstanding student, leader and community contributor was the individual selected to receive the 2021 Dr. Arthur B. King Scholarship Award. Hannah plans to attend Millersville University where she will major in Sports Administration,” a press release said.
Hannah is the daughter of her proud parent, Jennifer Blackman of Athens Borough.
