WAVERLY — On Sept. 21, basketball enthusiasts will be able to shoot from downtown — in downtown.
That’s because, weather permitting, a portion of Broad Street will be closing down for the first annual three-on-three basketball tournament to benefit Evan Davies, a local boy who is battling T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
The tournament, which will be moved to the Waverly High School if the weather is inclement next Saturday, already has nearly 30 teams registered. The number of available slots for teams is capped at 48.
For Evan and his parents, Jim and Nikki, the tournament is a fundraiser to help battle the disease as well as help other local kids in the community.
Evan was diagnosed in July 2017 after his parents took him to the hospital after observing consistent bruising, major fatigue and a loss of appetite in their son.
“After some blood work and a chest X-ray, we learned that Evan had leukemia and, in fact, he would need to be treated immediately in a children’s hospital two hours away from home (in Rochester),” his parents said. “The first phase of treatment in which they try to kill all the bad cells (leukemia) and the good cells would consist of 28 days in the hospital. Throughout that month, Evan received multiple chemotherapy treatments and spinal infusions which, in turn, brought him into remission.”
Regular treatments and checkups followed for several months, but in April of this year, Evan’s leukemia returned, with the only chance of a cure being a complete bone marrow transplant, said Jim and Nikki.
That transplant took place on June 25 — with donor cells coming all the way from Germany — and has thus far been successful, although Evan has to remain near the Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester for the first 100 days, which ends on Oct. 3.
Nevertheless, he’ll be stopping by Waverly during the tournament to support the teams and express his thanks for the teams and community for supporting him and his family in turn.
“The support from the community has been incredible — insane,” Jim said. “It doesn’t go unnoticed. They’re the reason we’re doing this because proceeds are also going to Waverly Rec to support as many local families as we can.”
Broad Street businesses are also extensively involved in the event, whether it’s through a sponsorship or providing food and amenities to players and audiences, alike.
“It’s a real positive thing for the community,” Waverly Rec director Dave Shaw said. “We’ve gotten all kinds of support on this, and that’s just a testament to the pride in this community. It’s all about the kids — whatever they need.”
Shaw added that there will be other activities taking place throughout the day during the tournament, including raffles and a free throw game where participants can win prizes.
“The community is just great about rallying around people who need help,” Shaw said. “And that’s what we’re looking to do with this every year. It’s about fellowship and support for a local family.”
The tournament is slated to start at 9 a.m., with check-ins beginning at 8 a.m. Four players are required per team. For more information or to register as a team, sponsor or volunteer, contact Waverly Rec at 607-565-8641.
