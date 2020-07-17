After nearly five decades as a medical professional, including nearly 30 years with local nursing homes, Dr. Joseph Blood retired at the end of June.
Blood joined the staff as the medical director of Elderwood at Waverly in 1991, after the previous medical director left.
“I had a very excellent time there,” Blood said. “It was a good experience, the varying types of people there and the nursing staff was excellent, and very friendly. (Executive Director) Maria Landy ran a very good facility over there.”
He had previously been working with the Sayre House, and continued to lend his services there while he was the director at Elderwood.
During his time at Elderwood, Blood said some things changed, but a lot remained the same.
“The main thing, as far as being a medical director, is that the state required a better oversight. So I had more oversight of safety and how the medical staff interacted with the nurses and the administrators,” he said.
“The general care of the residents by the nursing staff remained unchanged, as far as their oversight of the residents, how they interacted with the residents, how they cared for them and their empathy. That was always the same.”
Blood said his interactions with the nursing staff and the residents are what he will miss the most.
“I probably won’t miss the calls at night,” he said.
Blood wants to continue to serve the Valley in retirement.
“I’ll probably try to get more active with volunteer work at the church and with the Rotary,” he said.
“Also getting on the golf course more often.”
Additionally, he said he is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren.
This is actually the third time Blood has retired. He retired from his practice in 2003, and then from Elderwood in 2006. However, he reactivated his license and stuck around for nearly 15 more years.
He hopes this is the final time, but will always have an appreciation of his time in the field.
“I’ve really enjoyed my 47 years working (in medicine),” he said. “I’ve enjoyed working with the doctors and the healthcare professionals.”
