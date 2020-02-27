Is a YMCA in the Valley's future?

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Valley residents could have fun staying at their very own YMCA in the future, according to Athens Township Supervisor Tressa Heffron on Wednesday.
Heffron said she and other local representatives recently met with Charity Field, Bradford branch regional YMCA executive director, to see if there would be enough interest in starting a local YMCA branch in the Valley.
“How this whole thing came about was (Field) contacted me and said ‘hey, we’re really interested in bringing the Y to the Valley’,” Heffron said. “So I emailed local leaders all over the Valley — elected officials and school officials — in order to get a good feel. And we had a pretty good showing, and what we talked about was how our area really does have a need for a YMCA.”
However, Heffron explained that much more work would need to be done before the YMCA would put forward a large commitment such as housing an entire facility in the Valley. Rather, other local facilities could be used to host various YMCA-operated programs and activities — such as yoga, Zumba and other wellness classes — to gauge resident interest.
“Maybe a township building or a youth club or Guthrie — different places could say ‘this is sponsored by the Y, we’re offering our building’ in order to get this off the ground,” she said. “What we really need to know is what’s needed.”
Despite going that route for programs initially, a building for a permanent location for a YMCA would still be sought, Heffron noted.
“That said, we would try to look for a building,” she said. “Typically, for example, a YMCA located near a school does much better. Community support is vital.”
For the time being, the regional branch of the YMCA is looking for the support of municipal boards as well as getting the word out to the public.
“If people want to support this and see the YMCA enter the Valley in some way, I’d ask them to call their local municipal office and voice your support,” she said. “They all know about this idea, so the more people that call before our next meeting with them, the more it will help.”
That next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 19 at the Athens Township Municipal Building on Herrick Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.