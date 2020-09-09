Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller and Elections Director Renee Smithkors took some time last week to record a video to answer frequently-asked questions about the upcoming election.
Miller explained that the video was made in an effort to take the confusion out of what local voters are experiencing this election season.
Smithkors confirmed that, as of now, the election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and that all 61 polling locations in the county will be open. She also answered questions about mail-in ballots, highlighting the only way someone will receive a mail-in ballot from Bradford County is if they request one. She added that the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19.
Those who voted in the last four years will still be registered. People can call the elections office to check if they are unsure.
Miller encouraged everyone to vote, adding there will be plenty of personal protective equipment at the polling places.
He concluded, “We want to ensure as a county that your elections are safe and secure. We’re doing everything to make sure that happens.”
The end of the video includes a number of websites to help with things like voter registration, or applying for a mail-in ballot.
The video is available on the commissioners’ Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.