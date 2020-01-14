Not a fan of new policy

The new district attorney and the current sheriff have come up with an outlandish plan to have the local police departments transport prisoners from the jail to the magistrate hearings instead of the sheriff’s deputies doing this job. (The Sheriff) has said it would save his department money. Well, it may help your department and your county budget, Sheriff, but I can see my local taxes going up quite a bit to pay more local police officers to do this transporting. Your office has always done this and should be doing this. I think this policy should not go into place.

Congrats coach

Congratulations to coach (Lou) Judson on his 200th win. He’s doing a nice job. Go Wolverines!

