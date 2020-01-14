Not a fan of new policy
The new district attorney and the current sheriff have come up with an outlandish plan to have the local police departments transport prisoners from the jail to the magistrate hearings instead of the sheriff’s deputies doing this job. (The Sheriff) has said it would save his department money. Well, it may help your department and your county budget, Sheriff, but I can see my local taxes going up quite a bit to pay more local police officers to do this transporting. Your office has always done this and should be doing this. I think this policy should not go into place.
Congrats coach
Congratulations to coach (Lou) Judson on his 200th win. He’s doing a nice job. Go Wolverines!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.