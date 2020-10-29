WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees approved a resolution to adopt a new Village Comprehensive Plan during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The new comprehensive plan will replace a plan that was adopted back in the early 1980s, according to Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres.
“(The comprehensive plan is) currently 40 years old and it’s not acceptable and not really functional,” Ayres said during a public hearing held before Tuesday’s meeting.
Municipalities are required to have a comprehensive plan, according to Ayres, who noted that the village started work on the new plan 1 1/2 years ago.
Thoma Development Consultants worked with the Village of Waverly Planning Board to come up with the plan. That work included a public survey, hearings and a comprehensive plan open house.
During the public hearing on Tuesday, village resident and business owner Linda Vogel urged the board to reconsider at least part of the plan.
“I have read this comprehensive study four times. I participated in the Zoom meeting ... Please seriously look at this plan because you’re basically eliminating any expansion on Broad Street, any growth on Broad Street because of us remaining in a floodplain. Being in the 100-year floodplain, it says right in there don’t put your manufacturing buildings there, don’t plan on making Broad Street the future,” Vogel said.
Ayres explained that the floodplain designation is not something the village can change on its own.
“The floodplain is the floodplain ... FEMA designates what the floodplain is. That is beyond our control unless we’re able to get the federal government to change,” Ayres said.
Vogel also pointed to a portion of the plan that deals with the business district.
“I hope we look at changing the business district. In this plan, they are taking the business district from Fulton Street to Pennsylvania Avenue. I hope you reconsider that because you make me outside the business district, and that changes the plans for my sale in the future,” she said. “I really hope you examine that because if I had read this report when I was going into business, I would be in Sayre.”
When it comes to the business district, Ayres noted that the comprehensive plan is only suggesting that the village might look at zoning in the future.
“In the plan, it references current zoning in the village and how the village in its entirety is zoned. This plan does not change zoning because zoning is a whole separate thing, but it includes it the way it is now. It does reference in the future to look at rezoning different sections of the village ... to maybe create a central business district and then a broader business district in the downtown area,” Ayres said. “But again, those would all be subject to future designations by the village. It was only a potential recommendation that the village board look at changing zoning in the future. It doesn’t dictate any changes, it just says ‘hey, maybe you should look at that and how that would impact future developments.’”
Ayres noted that the Tioga County Planning Board approved of the plan that Thoma and the village planning board had drawn up.
“We have approval of the county. They signed off on our plan, and it has been referred to us from the (Waverly Planning Board),” Ayres said as he asked for a motion to adopt the plan.
After Trustee Charlie Havens made a motion and Trustee Keith Correll seconded the motion, the board unanimously adopted the resolution.
“I think it’s a blueprint for us as we move forward as a village,” Ayres said of the comprehensive plan during the meeting.
