Drug dealing
An Athens Township man faces felony charges following a drug deal for 20 morphine pills on Oct. 22, 2019.
According to Athens Township police, Brandon Andrew Lantz, 23, was charged with the felonies of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility.
Lantz was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $65,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4.
———
Public drunkenness
A Lockwood woman faces the misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness following a July 26 disturbance at an East Lockhart Street residence in Sayre Borough.
According to Sayre Borough police, 27-year-old Lindsey Ann Marie Bashore refused to stop yelling at a victim with multiple expletives, even after being asked to leave by police. Bashore had also admitted to smoking meth that morning.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4.
———
Resisting arrest
A Town of Barton man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing $47.93 from Walmart and fleeing the store, and then resisting arrest as police tried to take him into custody.
According to Athens Township police, the responding officer caught up to 28-year-old Thomas C. Humphrey II’s gray mini van as it was heading north on Elmira Street, the van turned into a residence’s detached garage. There, Humphrey got out of the vehicle and refused to comply when the responding officer ordered him back into the vehicle, saying he was calling his wife. Humphrey was then ordered at gunpoint to show his hands, walk toward the officer and lay on the ground. As the officer holstered his weapon and tried detaining Humphrey, the suspect resisted, claiming shoulder problems and heart issues. Humphrey ended up detained, but began sweating heavily and hyperventilating, prompting police to call Greater Valley EMS to the scene to assess his condition. A Sayre officer responding as backup accompanied Humphrey in the ambulance to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
A search of Humphrey’s impounded vehicle uncovered many of the items that were reported stolen.
Humphrey was charged with misdemeanor receiving stolen property, misdemeanor resisting arrest, summary retail theft, summary disorderly conduct, and summary driving without a license.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Two vehicle wreck in Sheshequin
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a two vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township on July 8.
According to police, a 17 year old Athens female was attempting to turn left onto Bridge Street in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta and failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra operated by Alisha McCarty, 27, of Laceyville. Both drivers in the wreck sustained minor injuries while the passenger in the Jetta suffered a suspected serious injury. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Theft by deception
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a scam that lured a 59 year old Troy man into giving away $1200 in prepaid Visa cards in early July.
According to police, the victim received a phone call from an unknown perpetrator posing as an FBI agent. The victim agreed to wire the card information to the perpetrator not knowing that the call was a scam.
Theft from motor vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the theft of items from a motor vehicle in Canton.
According to police, a license plate bearing the PA registration LBW5326 and a speaker set was stolen from 2005 Pontiac Sunfire parked at 56 Four Winds Lane in Canton. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Towanda.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Brian Westrbrook, 23, of Towanda, with DUI following a one vehicle crash in Troy Borough on June 22.
According to police, Westbrook lost control of his vehicle, a 2015 RAM 1500, on Elmira Street while being affected by a physical condition. After arriving on scene police arrested Westbrook under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and transported him to a Troy Hospital for a legal blood draw. Police said the Troy Fire Department was crucial in aiding in the clean up and traffic control.
