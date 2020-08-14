Guthrie awards grant for Bradford County YMCA to support community health

SAYRE — Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program awarded $2,880 to the Bradford County Branch YMCA in support of affordable fitness for clients in drug and alcohol recovery. The YMCA will use the funds to assist clients/members in recovery through fitness and establish YMCA as a safe, sober environment.
“Guthrie is pleased to award funding to this local YMCA program which promotes healthy lifestyles for those in recovery. Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program supports projects that target health challenges facing our communities,” Josephine Robles, Guthrie’s Director of New York State Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) Program and Community Relations, said.
This grant was awarded as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program, which funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), requires non-profit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment (CHNA) every three years. The following areas of need were identified for 2020-2023: obesity, access to mental health providers, and cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage.
For more information, or to apply for a Guthrie Community Benefit Grant, please visit www.guthrie.org.
