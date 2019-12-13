WAVERLY — With Tinsel ‘N Lights set to kick off tonight at 5:30 p.m., Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt announced that a couple local streets will be closed to accommodate the event.
Specifically, the portions of Park Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue around Muldoon Park will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m., said Gelatt.
The village and police thank residents for their cooperation in advance of tonight’s free event.
